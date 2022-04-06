LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Postal Service has proposed new prices for stamps.
If approved, a First Class Mail stamp would increase by 2 cents to cost 60 cents instead of 58 cents. Postcards, which currently cost 40 cents, would cost 44 cents, and international letters would cost $1.40, 10 cents more than the current price of $1.30.
Additionally, letters weighing over one ounce would increase by 4 cents to cost 57 cents instead of 53 cents. Every additional ounce a letter weighs would add 24 cents to the cost of postage, instead of the current 20 cent rate per ounce.
The First Class Mail stamp price increase proposal would be a 6.5% raise. The postal service said that's lower than the Bureau of Labor Statistics annual inflation rate of 7.9%.
The Postal Regulatory Commission has to review the prices. The changes would take place starting July 10.
For a look at the current postal rates, click here.
