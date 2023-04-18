LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Volunteers with Old Forester Bourbon planted hundreds of trees that could one day become bourbon barrels.
On Tuesday, 800 white oak seedlings were put in the ground at the Brown Forman Distillery in Shively. The planting doubles the size of the Old Forester tree nursery and marks the third year of planting.
"This finishes the planting phase, and then we move on to the genetic research phase," said Whitney Forbis, environmental manager with Brown-Forman.
Three total acres of trees will be subject to a research study over the course of their growth.
Researchers will look at what gives white oak seedlings a boost once planted, which are best in the local climate and which trees are fit for becoming bourbon barrels.
The study will last around 15 years.
"Those 15 years are really going to help us understand about growth patterns of white oak and white oak trees that would make great bourbon barrels like those that are straight, have limited branching and leaf out early," Forbis said.
As the trees sprout from the ground, their growth will determine their future. It takes time and age, just like the bourbon that will one day be poured inside the barrels.
"It does take a very long time to grow a white oak that can be used for a barrel, so that is part of why the study is so important," Forbis added.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.