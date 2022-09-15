LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new affordable housing development in the Russell neighborhood opened its waitlist for seniors.
Zion Manor Senior Apartments II, a 34-unit apartment for very low- and low-income seniors, opened a project-based voucher waitlist as the development nears completion. The Housing Partnership, Inc. and Zion Community Development Corporation announced the waitlist on Thursday.
The development is located on Muhammad Ali Boulevard between 22nd and 23rd streets. The space was formerly 12 vacant lots and abandoned properties.
According to a news release, the development will include a community park that connects the two buildings with landscaping, a walking path, benches and picnic area. It's a $7.1 million development.
Housing Partnership, Inc. and Zion Community Development Corporation obtained private and public funding for the project through Kentucky Housing Corporation, Louisville Affordable Housing Trust Funds and Citizens Union Bank, according to a news release. Construction is expected to be completed by January 2023.
To be placed on the waitlist, call 502-772-2708. To view the property, click here.
