Goat Milk Stuff is a family farm and small business in Scottsburg, Indiana. For a price, they are offering people a "Baby Goat Experience" to spend 25 minutes in a pen with adorable miniature baby goats. Image courtesy Goat Milk Stuff
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana farm is giving the public a chance to cuddle with baby goats, no "kidding" around.
Jim and P.J. Jonas and their eight children run Goat Milk Stuff. It's a family farm and small business in Scottsburg, Indiana. For a price, they are offering people a "Baby Goat Experience" to spend 25 minutes in a pen with adorable miniature baby goats. Rates are on their website.
The farm schedules the Baby Goat Experiences weekdays between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. There are a few things to keep in mind, if you want to play with the goats. Wear clothes that you don't mind getting dirty. Also tassels and strings are a bad idea as goats like to try to eat them. If you have long hair, you need to be warned that baby goats like chewing on long hair, so visitors are warned to pin it up or tuck long hair under a hat.
Goat Milk Stuff is a working farm that offers goat milk soaps, lotions, lip balms, and more. To find out more, click here.