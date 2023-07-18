LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Popular breakfast and brunch staple Wild Eggs is aiming to expand its reach through franchising.
The restaurant announced on Tuesday that it is looking for partners to help grow the chain across the country.
Wild Eggs first opened in Louisville in 2007 and grew to 15 locations across Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio.
Now it's looking to expand to six new states.
The company said it is looking for franchisees that are passionate about breakfast, the brunch business and Wild Eggs' commitment to quality and customer service.
Anyone interested in learning more about franchising opportunities can click here.
