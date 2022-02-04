LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Yum! Brands is partnering with two universities to offer students an opportunity to become franchise owners.
According to a news release, the University of Louisville, Howard University and Yum! Brands are launching the Yum! Franchise Accelerator, an MBA elective opportunity that supports underrepresented people of color and women interested in the franchise restaurant industry. The program selects 10 second-year MBA students from the two schools to participate in a five-month fellowship.
Two participants can then become future franchisees of Yum! Brands like KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and The Habit Burger Grill.
"The fellowship is a win-win as the students will receive educational experiences, mentoring and hands-on training unlike any other, while Yum! has the opportunity to welcome two talented business leaders and aspiring, diverse franchisees to our U.S. system," Scott Catlett, chief legal and franchise officer of Yum! Brands, said in a news release.
Six students were selected from Howard University while four were picked from UofL. Those students receive scholarships, education on the franchise business model, mentorship from franchisees and in-restaurant training, among other experiences.
