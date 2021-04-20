LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Zappos.com is testing out a brick and mortar location at Mall St. Matthews.
Zappos Unboxed is scheduled to have a grand opening to the public on Friday. The more than 18,000 square foot space will feature shoes, clothing and accessories at a reduced price.
The brand hopes to play up its fun side with some interactive exhibits moved from Zappos headquarters in Las Vegas. A giant retro pegboard will give customers hands-on engagement and a sound art installation called a ShoeZaphone was originally donated to the company by the Blue Man Group.
“We’re ready to bring the ‘WOW’ customer service Zappos is best known for to the in-store experience and physically bring the fun - and a little weirdness - of our brand to life,” said Sarah Fee, Sr. Director of Operations at Zappos in a release. “Our customers can expect dynamic merchandising and product drops by some of their favorite brands, all at a great price.”
Zappos Unboxed will feature what it says is first quality returns from purchases made on Zappos.com, as well as some products bought directly from vendors.
The shop also promises a greater selection of handbags, sunglasses, jewelry and watches along with the casual footwear the company was built on. Among the footwear brands offered at the mall will be Vans, Puma, New Balance, Adidas, and Doc Martens; contemporary footwear assortment including Sam Edelman, Kate Spade, Badgley Mischka, and Stuart Weitzman, and apparel brands Ralph Lauren, Vince Camuto, Free People, Lucky, Lacoste, North Face among others.
Zappos.com is a subsidiary of Amazon.com. It was established in 1999 as an online retail company selling shoes and clothing. It's become known for its company culture.
Zappos also has The Outlet in Okolona at 9101 Minor Lane and a fulfillment center in Shepherdsville, Kentucky.
