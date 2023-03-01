LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Caesars Southern Indiana will host watch parties for March Madness.
The watch parties will be from March 16 through 18. Fans will be offered two options:
- The "Fan Cave" option costs $2,000 and includes a private 75-inch high-definition television, reserved seating for six, all-inclusive food and drink choices and easy access to sports betting kiosks. Only three Fan Cave packages will be sold each day.
- The Mad Marchness basketball viewing lounge costs $75 per person and includes exclusive viewing in the Laurel Lounge, lunch and dinner, light snacks throughout the day, two complimentary drink tickets, private sports betting kiosks and multiple televisions showing all the games.
Attendees must be at least 21 years old. Caesars Southern Indiana is located at 11999 Casino Center Drive, Elizabeth, IN 47117.
