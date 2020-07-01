LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Employees at Caesars Southern Indiana say the casino is taking a gamble with their health because — unlike French Lick — it is still allowing guests to smoke.
That means guests are taking off their face masks when they take a drag.
Caesars workers on Wednesday delivered the casino a petition with more than 300 signatures, demanding smoking be prohibited and that guests be required to wear masks at all times on the casino floor.
“When there's smoking happening, really, the masks can't get enforced, so we have a lot of … guests just not wearing the masks. And … they have the excuse that they're smoking or drinking, and so we just can't enforce it,” said Caesars Southern Indiana employee Anjila Gaudet.
“So, we're asking that they create a separate smoking area,” she said. “We're not asking the guests … don't be allowed to smoke, just create an area they can smoke someplace else."
The workers also say they worry a coronavirus outbreak at the casino could shut it down again.
And, they say, without another stimulus, they can't afford to be out of work.
