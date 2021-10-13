ELIZABETH, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians officially took over as the newest owners of Caesars Southern Indiana on Wednesday.
Although the casino is under new ownership, the things gamblers love about Caesars will stay the same, including the name and branding. The player loyalty program will also remain unchanged.
There are plans to hire additional workers, however all 900 current employees will be retained.
The new owners entered the gaming industry in 1997 and operate two other casinos in North Carolina.
"For almost a quarter of a century, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians has operated one of the most successful casino properties in the entire country," Richard Sneed said. "We're very grateful for the opportunity to bring that same spirit, energy and rigor to the Caesars Southern Indiana property."
The Indiana Gaming Commission approved the final sale of the casino in August. The deal was finalized in September.
For years, the casino has served as a source of funding for community projects and grants, like the Scribner Place Project that helped revamp downtown New Albany.
"Riverboat casinos have played a large role in Indiana's economic success," Republican Indiana State Representative Karen Engleman said. "For decades, these businesses have been a large source of revenue and entertainment for both Hoosiers and out-of-state visitors."
The general manager said they are considering making some improvements to the property, including the gaming floor, hotel and restaurants sometime in the future.
