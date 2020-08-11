LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime staple of southern Indiana for more than 20 years unmoored and began its long journey to its new home Tuesday morning.
The Glory of Rome, Caesars' riverboat casino, departed at about 8:30 a.m. A WDRB viewer sent us images of the boat as it floated downriver.
The Glory of Rome opened in 1998 and is the largest riverboat in the U.S. It closed in December to make way for Caesars Southern Indiana, a $90 million, 110,000 square foot casino that opened in December.
A spokesperson for Caesars said information about its new destination will be released later today.
