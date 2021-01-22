LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seventy hours and 146 Derby winning horses -- that's what it took for a local student to win the 35th annual Horsing Around with Art competition.
Christian Academy of Louisville senior Elizabeth Lepley found out about her big win virtually while she was in Alaska, attending remote learning while living with a parent who is a pilot.
The piece that got her the big win incorporates the correct colors and markings for every Derby winner since 1875, hand drawn with colored pencils. In the center are the Twin Spires surrounded by roses.
"The intricacy of this piece is spectacular, truly breathtaking," said Mike Anderson, president of Churchill Downs, in a statement.
Anderson served as a judge and helped select the Grand Prize.
"I love the connection with the history of this great race and how it centers around the Twin Spires," he added.
Lepley said she was "ecstatic" about the win -- and that she knew she had to "go big or go home" this year. For her hard work, she will receive a Race Day experience during Churchill Downs' Spring Meet, art supplies and a plaque.
