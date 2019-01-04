LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A California man was arrested at the Louisville International Airport on Thursday afternoon after police say roughly 30 pounds of suspected marijuana were found in his luggage.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place at 4:30 p.m.
Louisville Airport Police say a police K-9 indicated that there might be drugs inside the checked baggage belonging to 23-year-old Alejandro Marin II. Police say they got permission from Marin to search the baggage. Upon doing so, officers allegedly found vacuum-sealed bags containing the suspected marijuana.
Marin was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
