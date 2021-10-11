LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky cities can only stop people from carrying guns into city-owned buildings under certain circumstances, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron ruled.
Cameron's opinion, announced Monday, stems from opinions requested by the City of Ashland. He said cities can only enforce a concealed carry ban if there's an ordinance that makes it illegal. Cities can't prohibit open carry in those buildings.
Local governments also can't ban employees and other people from carrying guns outside any city-owned building.
Kentucky law changed in 2019 to allow conceal carry with no permit or training needed.
