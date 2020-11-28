LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Camp Hi-Ho, in Simpsonville, Kentucky, is making plans to rebuild after losing a barn in a fire Friday night.
No people or animals were hurt in the fire, the camp said on its Facebook page Saturday, adding "we are still mourning the loss of years of hard work and memories that occurred in these walls."
"We know Camp Hi-Ho is a special place to so many, and we plan to rebuild and repair so that we can move forward with a safe and joyful camp experience this summer."
Camp Hi-Ho has been serving thousands of kids ages 4-12 over the summer for more than 30 years.
WDRB News has reached out to the Simpsonville Fire Department for more information about the fire, but have yet to hear back.
This story will be updated.
