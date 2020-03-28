Heather Mills

Heather Mills (Source: Oldham County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Campbellsburg, Kentucky, woman is now facing a murder charge in connection to a crash that killed a 14-year-old boy more than a year ago.

Heather Mills, age 34, is charged with murder and six counts of assault.

The fatal crash claimed the life of 14-year-old Colston Melton.

It happened last March, on La Grange Road in Henry County. Kentucky State Police say Mills crashed her truck into a another car, head-on. A total of six children were in the vehicles, along with two drivers.

Mills has also been charged with driving under the influence.

