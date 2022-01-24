LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A hospital in Campbellsville is investigating a cyberattack that may have taken all of their systems down.
Taylor Regional Hospital said its systems, including its phones, are down as they work to restore them "quickly and safely."
"In the meantime, TRH continues to provide quality care to our patients. We appreciate the community's patience and understanding, and we apologize for the inconvenience caused by this event," the hospital said on its website.
Few other details about the cyberattack were immediately known.
The hospital says all routine outpatient labs will only be performed daily from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. until further notice and COVID-19 test appointments cannot be made online until the system is restored.
Those hoping to get a COVID-19 test can visit the walk-in clinic before 10 a.m. and noon each day.
This story may be updated.
