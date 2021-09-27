LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Campbellsville woman is charged with murder after police said she shot her husband and her explanation for how it happened didn't add up.
According to court documents, the shooting took place just before 11 p.m. Friday in an apartment on South Central Avenue in Campbellsville.
The suspect, 28-year-old Katherine Morrison, called the Campbellsville Police Department that evening to speak to an officer about threats that her husband had made, according to court documents.
"She wanted advice in reference to what she could do if he showed up," an arrest report states.
Police said a few minutes later, she called police back to tell them that her husband had shown up at her "boyfriend's residence" and she shot him.
According to court documents, she explained to police that she told her husband to come into the apartment and sit on the couch while she held a handgun in entire time. She said he grabbed her several times and told her she would not pull the trigger. The last time he grabbed her, she pulled the trigger and shot him, Morrison said.
But police said Morrison's boyfriend told officers a different story. He told police he saw the shooting take place, and Morrison's husband never touched her.
Morrison was arrested and charged with murder. She's currently being held in the Taylor County Detention Center.
