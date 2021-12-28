LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A car crashed into a sports facility at Ballard High School on Sunday night.
Ballard High School softball coach Alan Jones said he received a call about an incident at the school on Brownsboro Road. He called 911 and then arrived at the school to see part of a facility used by athletic teams was damaged.
Jones says the driver crashed into the building with about four or five people in the car. No one was injured.
The damages are expected to cost around $60,000, according to Jones.
No charges have been filed yet.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.