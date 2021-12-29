LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A car was left crumpled early Wednesday morning after slamming into a firetruck.
Louisville Metro Police said the crash happened just after midnight at Dixie Highway and Valley Station Road.
Investigators said a Pleasure Ridge Park fire truck was turning right on Valley Station when it lost control and slid across the wet road into oncoming traffic.
The truck had its lights and sirens on at the time. A Ford Fusion going the opposite direction hit the fire truck.
The two people inside the car were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.
No one in the truck was hurt.
