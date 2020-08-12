LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A glass vending machine full of cars is dishing out new rides in Louisville now.
Carvana opened its 25th tower location in the nation Wednesday off Linn Station Road.
Carvana has been serving the Louisville market for the last three years, delivering new cars to customers’ homes. Now the eight-story tower, which holds up to 27 cars, allows customers to come pick up their vehicles purchased online.
“It really is about the customer control and giving the customer more control over the car buying experience,” said Amy O’Hara, the associate director of communications for Carvana.
Customers can shop from thousands of vehicles online and select financing or trade-in options. Then customers choose to deliver the car to their home or to the tower as soon as the next day. At the tower, the customer drops a commemorative coin into a slot and it activates the vending machine to pick the right car and bring it down to ground level.
Since there is no opportunity for a traditional test drive, customers have seven days to try it out.
“You get a whole week to live with the vehicle,” O’Hara said. “You can install car seats, make a grocery store run, make sure the groceries fit in the trunk. It really does give you a week to live with your vehicle.”
A Carvana representative will call on the sixth day to see if the car is a keeper. If not, the representative will help with the process of either returning or exchanging the vehicle.
Due to COVID-19, Carvana is taking safety precautions by only allowing one customer in the tower at a time. So it will be necessary to make an appointment ahead of time.
