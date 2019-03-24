LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Those taking a stand for what they say is exclusion in the Catholic Church made a pilgrimage on Sunday in downtown Louisville.
Dozens marched in opposition of LGBT discrimination protections from the Archdiocese of Louisville, something they've done for nine years.
The group was led by the Fairness Campaign and marched from The Volunteers of America to the Cathedral of the Assumption.
Last year, Holy Spirit School counselor Allison King said she was forced to submit a letter of resignation to her employer because she is married to a woman.
Louisville does have a fairness ordinance, but King says more needs to be done.
"What's the benefit of exclusion? How does not including people help the church? I guess I can't get my head around that," King said.
WDRB reached out to the Archdiocese of Louisville for a statement on the pilgrimage. They say they cannot discuss past or present employees.
