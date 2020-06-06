LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of Catholics marched down West Broadway Saturday morning denouncing hate and racism.
The march was organized to call for justice and reform.
A large group marched holding signs that read "Catholics for justice" and "Work against systemic racism." They stopped outside the federal courthouse where they prayed and rallied for change.
"There really is a challenge," said Tianna Barnes Palmer. "There really is a problem. And we really, really do need to go to the polls, write to our leaders and everyone and help to make change."
Organizers say the goal was to come together, show unity and encourage policy changes.
