LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Customers and Border Protection (CBP) agents in Louisville seized a package containing $2.5 million in counterfeit jewelry.
In a news release Tuesday, CBP said the package — which arrived Oct. 26 from Hong Kong and headed to New York — contained bracelets, necklaces and earrings:
- 560 fake Cartier-style earrings
- 403 fake Chanel necklaces
- 398 fake Chanel earrings
- 379 fake Van Cleef and Arpels bracelets
- 154 fake Van Cleef and Arpels earrings
- 128 fake Van Cleef and Arpels necklaces
- 52 fake Cartier Love bracelets
CBP said had all those pieces been genuine, they'd sold at retail for $2.51 million.
"Intellectual property theft threatens America's economic vitality and funds criminal activities and organized crime," Thomas Mahn, port director-Louisville, said in a news release Tuesday. "Our officers are dedicated to protecting private industry and consumers by removing these kinds of shipments from our commerce."
