LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is raising awareness about new symptoms that could be related to the coronavirus.
The main three symptoms for COVID-19 have been fever, cough and shortness of breath. But the CDC now says muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills and loss of taste and smell can also be symptoms of the respiratory illness.
Difficulty breathing, chest pain and pressure, mental confusion and your lips or face turning blue require medical care. An expert with Norton Healthcare said those serious symptoms mean a trip to the emergency room.
"The trouble breathing, chest pain, confusion or decline in mental status in general or your lips turning blue or your face, these are all things that indicate whatever you're ill with has made you sick enough that you need to be evaluated," said Dr. Paul Schulz, an Epidemiologist with Norton Healthcare.
The announcement of these additional symptoms comes as researchers worldwide continue working to learn more about the pandemic, which has infected at least 2.7 million people globally and killed nearly 200,000.
The CDC maintains that older adults and those with underlying medical conditions continue to be at higher risk for serious complications from the coronavirus. Fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell could be symptoms that appear between two and 14 days after someone is exposed to the virus, according to the CDC.
Researchers say a sudden change in taste or smell may be an initial indicator of the virus, according to a survey of coronavirus patients.
If you need emergency medical attention, tell the operator if you believe you have COVID-19. Officials say you should cover your face before help arrives, if possible.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. Fox News also contributed to this report.