LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it could be safe to return to school.
CDC officials say a recent study shows that in-person classes can be conducted safely if mitigation efforts are in place.
One study examined more than a dozen schools that had mask wearing and social distancing measures in place. The study found that infection in schools was less than the community incidence rate.
Norton Healthcare's Dr. Daniel Blatt says it shows that safety precautions help defend against the virus.
"There was certainly concern earlier in the pandemic that going to school would be an increased risk because there was a bunch of people in a small space," Dr. Blatt said. "However, I think the study really does show that we know how to deal with this pandemic and as long as we can follow the guidelines, we can really get through this together."
For most of the cases in schools, doctors say the infection is usually transmitted in gatherings outside of the school.
It further proves that schools who have appropriate measures in place can still operate during the pandemic.
"Going to class in and of itself wasn't an inherent risk because precautions were taking place," Dr. Blatt mentioned of the study's findings.
