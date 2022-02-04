LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will now start sharing COVID-19 wastewater testing results on its website.
The agency said wastewater surveillance can detect the virus and variants in particular communities and even down to some neighborhoods.
The national program includes about 500 sites across the U.S. The University of Louisville started testing some sites in 2020.
The virus can be detected in people's waste before they ever get tested or seek treatment.
To look at the CDC's data, click here.
