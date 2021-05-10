LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Central Hardin High School will have school online today while police investigate a threat.
Hardin County Schools posted on Facebook that the district and Elizabethtown Police are investigating a social media post threatening Central Hardin.
We are aware of a social media post regarding a veiled threat towards a school resource officer. We have worked with...Posted by Elizabethtown Police Department on Sunday, May 9, 2021
Elizabethtown police say the threat was towards a school resource officer.
Hardin County Schools say precautions are in place to address the threat.
The district posted that Elizabethtown police do have leads.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call police.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.