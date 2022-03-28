LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The robotics team at Central High School is preparing to take its latest creation to a national competition in Knoxville, and the students put it to test Monday.
The team is the only group from Jefferson County Public Schools invited to the competition. Their creation is dedicated to Ty Scroggins, a former Central football coach who died of COVID-19 in 2021.
Thankful for partnerships with other @FRCTeams. If it wasn’t for them, we’d still be spinning our wheels, thinking about FIRST robotics! See you guys next week in Knoxville! @CHSCentrons @LouisvilleCHS @UofLSpeedEng pic.twitter.com/3TjJO91iwq— Mr. Brown's Class (@MrBTeacher) March 25, 2022
"For me, it's being able to take my ideas and put them into the real world," one student said Monday.
See the full story from the Central students in the video player above. The students leave Wednesday for Knoxville, where it'll compete against high school and college teams.
