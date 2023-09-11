LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The deadliest terror attack on US soil happened 22 years ago today, and several ceremonies are planned to observe the solemn anniversary.
Louisville city leaders will gather in downtown Louisville to honor the lives lost in the worst attack on American soil.
The tribute and memorial will start at 10:15 a.m. at the Louisville Fire Headquarters on Jefferson Street. Mayor Craig Greenberg will be there to host the annual ceremony, and remember Sept. 11, 2001, as the deadliest day in the history of fire service.
Also at 10:15, the Louisville Fire Department is holding its own tribute at its headquarters on West Jefferson Street.
On Sept. 11, 2001, 19 terrorists from the Islamist extremist group, Al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and crashed two of them into the World Trade Center towers in New York City. A third plane crashed into the Pentagon in Virginia.
Passengers on a fourth plane -- Flight 93 -- fought back against the hijackers, forcing the plane to crash into an empty field in western Pennsylvania.
Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the attacks.
Multiple memorials are happening around Kentuckiana Monday to honor those killed, including one in Jeffersontown at the First Responders Remembrance Plaza on Watterson Trail at 9 a.m.
Fort Knox is holding a Patriot Day Ceremony that started at 8:15 a.m. at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Radcliff.
In southern Indiana, the city of Columbus was set to mark the anniversary at the Columbus City Hall Plaza at 8:30.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.