LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville organization paid tribute Saturday to a man who fought in the civil war more than 150 years ago.
The Kentucky Department of the Sons of Union Vets of the Civil War held a memorial for William Just, who fought with the Four Kentucky Calvery, at St. Michael's Cemetery.
The great-great-grandson of Civil War veteran Just asked for the ceremony to be held in his honor. The ceremony included a gun salute, the playing of taps, and flowers laid at his grave.
"Our job as the Sons of Union Veterans is to honor the soldiers that fought for our freedom and to keep green in our hearts and minds the memory of those that fought," said Bruce Fortin, with the Sons of Union Vets of the Civil War.
The organization says they try to not only honor the solider, but their branch of service as well during their ceremonies.
