LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The temporary extension for driver’s license renewals, which was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, is changing next week.
The Administrative Office of the Courts announced Thursday that the 90-day expiration date extension will end July 7. The extension was initially granted in March when Gov. Andy Beshear closed state offices to in-person services because of the coronavirus.
Now that clerk’s offices and license branches are opening again with limited capacity, the extension will no longer apply to all Kentuckians. If your license, permit or ID expires on or after July 7, the 90-day extension does not apply to you. You need to renew on time. If your license, permit or ID expired between March 19 and July 6, you’ll now have 90 days from your expiration date to renew.
As part of the Thursday announcement, the Administrative Office of the Courts also said circuit court clerk’s offices statewide can continue offering certain driver’s license services remotely, extending the remote renewals through Sept. 30, 2020. You will need to include your paperwork and payment and mail it or drop it off in a designated drop-box. Click here to find and print off the forms needed for a renewal.
If you need a new license, that needs to be done in person. For license branch locations in Jefferson County, click here.
Some counties are allowing you to set up in-person appointment times online. Click here to see if your county is on that list.
Once your driver’s license is renewed, don’t forget your registration, plates or tags. The grace period for those has been extended to Oct. 6.
To make any changes to existing documents or to get new ones, you will need to do that in person at your county clerk’s office. However, if you just need a simple renewal, there are options to avoid in-person lines.
“They can actually go online," said Nore Ghibaudy, communications director for the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office. "They can work through one of our operators, they can mail it in or they can use the drop box if it’s just a simple renewal. Those things are very easy to process that way."
For Jefferson County Clerk’s Office locations, click here.
And Ghibaudy said you should be prepared if you are driving out of state with expired tags.
“If they do get stopped, remind the officers that they do have an extension in the state of Kentucky," he said. "And possibly carry something that proves that."
