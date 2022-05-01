LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Starting Sunday, new policies are in place for those that sit out recycling in Louisville. 

City crews will no longer pick up recycling from open-top 18-gallon bins. Only recycling placed in a Metro-issued recycling cart with a blue or orange lid will be collected now. 

Crews will also collect recycling from a 30-to 40 gallon store bought container. Those containers must have two handles and a lid that says "Recycling." 

Metro Public Works said residents can keep the old bins. 

