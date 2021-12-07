LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Charges were dismissed Tuesday against three protesters at the 2019 Kentucky Farm Bureau Country Ham Breakfast at the Kentucky State Fair.
Chris Hartman, Sonja Wilde-de Vries and Carla Wallace were all charged with disorderly conduct and menacing in 2019. They were protesting some of the organization's policies, which they do each year at the breakfast.
"The Kentucky State Police have aggressively tried to shield the Kentucky Farm Bureau from our protests at the Ham Breakfast, but they will never stop us from raising awareness about the Kentucky Farm Bureau's discriminatory policies until they drop them," Hartman, executive director for Fairness Campaign, said in a news release.
There were protests this year, but no one was arrested.
