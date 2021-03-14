LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Charles Booker, former state representative and U.S. Senate candidate, is "strongly considering" running against Sen. Rand Paul next year.
"I believe our work is not done and we have the ability to tell a new story for Kentucky... I'm excited for what's ahead for us," Booker said while speaking on Kentucky Education Television (KET) Sunday afternoon.
Booker said he and his family expect to make an official decision "really soon."
The Democrat said he's had Kentuckians "almost to the point of tears" asking him to run for office.
"Whatever I'm running for, the fact that I have another little one on the way, I want to make sure I'm taking care of my family," Booker told KET.
Booker unsuccessfully ran to oppose Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the November 2020 election.
Amy McGrath, a former Marine fighter pilot whose well-funded campaign was backed by establishment Democrats, held off a narrow challenge from Booker to win the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate.
A decisive margin in Jefferson County was critical for Booker's hopes against McGrath, who racked up support from national Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and held a decisive fundraising advantage.
But Booker began climbing in the weeks leading up to the election. He appeared at Louisville protests over the police killing of Breonna Taylor, criticized the National Guard's presence in the city and received endorsements ranging from Kentucky state elected officials to Sen. Bernie Sanders and other progressives.
On Sunday, Booker said he has ruled out running for Louisville mayor.
This story may be updated.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.