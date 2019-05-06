LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Charlestown man is charged with voter fraud for casting a ballot under an address at which he wasn't living.
Indiana State Police said John Croucher, 60, went to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles in Sellersburg in November 2018 and changed his legal address to 835 Park St. in Charlestown, which is a laundromat that he owns. Also while at the BMV, Croucher registered to vote at 835 Park St.
Croucher's actual home address, 7115 Bethany Rd., isn't within the Charlestown city limits and isn't eligible for voting in several elections.
Then last month, Croucher went to the Clark County Courthouse and used his new driver's license for the Park Street address to get an absentee ballot. He then participated in early voting in Clark County.
Croucher was later arrested and charged with three felony charges, including perjury.
