LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana police department is showing off K-9 teams next week.
The Charlestown Police Department is hosting more than a dozen K-9 teams from Indiana and Kentucky for a free public demonstration at Charlestown Middle School football field from 5-6 p.m. Sept. 13. There will be limited bleacher seating available, and spectators are encouraged to bring chairs.
The demonstration at 8804 High Jackson Road will also include meet-and-greet session between spectators, handlers and dogs.
Charlestown Police Department is scheduled to host Indiana State Police K-9 Workshop from Sept. 11-15.
