LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Charter Communications is launching into a multiyear $158 million project to expand its broadband network to rural, underserved Kentucky counties.
Over the next six years, Charter will be rolling out its fiber optic network to provide 1Gbps speeds, with starting speeds of 200 Mbps, in several untapped counties. When all is said and done, Charter predicts it will be delivering high-speed internet to nearly 32,000 previously unserved homes and small businesses in the commonwealth.
“This is a very big deal for Kentucky,” said Charter Communications spokesman Mike Hogan. “And this project will be one of the largest rural broadband expansion projects in the commonwealth’s history.”
Hogan said this new, larger network will provide high bandwidth and low latency to allow customers to easily work from home, do online learning, access telehealth, or conduct business — which is not always easy to do with spotty service in rural communities. Customers will be able to expect 1Gbps high-speed internet, with starting speeds of 200 Mbps.
The funding for this initiative is a public-private partnership. Charter Communications was part of an auction, where the company bid for FCC projects in communities wanting to expand broadband. Hogan said it’s a long process, but the FCC recently awarded contracts to the different providers. Charter is privately investing $100 million, and the FCC is committing the other $58 million.
Spectrum is part of the Charter family. To see if and when Spectrum services might be coming to your neighborhood, click here. Future customers can monitor the progress of Spectrum’s installment and deployment process through that website.
Charter is also hiring thousands as part of its nationwide effort to expand internet service. More than 100 of those new jobs will be located in Kentucky.
“We are committed to Kentucky, and I think this project is really going to increase opportunities for people here,” Hogan said.
The company recently announced it will also be raising its starting minimum wage to $20 per hour by 2022. To learn more about the available jobs or to apply to one, click here.
