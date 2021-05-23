LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cheers to Louisville's favorite rescue!
Ethan the dog has landed a job with Busch beer. He will be the official Chief Tasting Officer for the company's nonalcoholic dog brew, which is made with bone broth, fresh veggies, herbs, and pork butt.
After being abandoned near death in the Kentucky Humane Society's parking lot, Ethan's story of survival gained national attention.
Busch said it picked Ethan as its top dog because of his "fur-rific resume and story that will inspire us for years to come."
"Ethan is known for inspiring those in his local community and will continue to inspire more as our official Dog Brew Chief Tasting Officer," the post says. "Please give him a round of apPAWs! Thank you to all the pups who entered!"
In a Facebook post Friday, Ethan's family said, "We are very humbled and honored to have Ethan chosen by Busch!!"
"Take a moment, please, and think about how far our Ethan has come in such a short time," the post says. "In less than 4 months, he has come from being someone’s burden, someone’s afterthought, and not only survived, but thrived and is now being recognized on a national level."
