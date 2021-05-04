Pictured: a proclamation from Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's office naming Ethan the Dog a "Compassionate Ambassador." The award was jointly presented in Louisville, Ky., on May 4, 2021, by the mayor's office and the Kentucky Derby Festival.
Pictured: Ethan the Dog plays with a tennis ball after receiving a proclamation from Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's office recognizing him as a "Compassionate Ambassador." The award was jointly presented in Louisville, Ky., on May 4, 2021, by the mayor's office and the Kentucky Derby Festival.
Ethan the Dog is recognized by the Kentucky Derby Festival and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer as a "Compassion Ambassador" on May 4, 2021, in Louisville, Ky.
Pictured: a proclamation from Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's office naming Ethan the Dog a "Compassionate Ambassador." The award was jointly presented in Louisville, Ky., on May 4, 2021, by the mayor's office and the Kentucky Derby Festival.
Pictured: Ethan the Dog plays with a tennis ball after receiving a proclamation from Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's office recognizing him as a "Compassionate Ambassador." The award was jointly presented in Louisville, Ky., on May 4, 2021, by the mayor's office and the Kentucky Derby Festival.
Jeff Callaway, Ethan's new owner, said he gets notes from people all over the world inspired by Ethan's story.
1 of 15
Pictured: a proclamation from Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's office naming Ethan the Dog a "Compassionate Ambassador." The award was jointly presented in Louisville, Ky., on May 4, 2021, by the mayor's office and the Kentucky Derby Festival.
Pictured: Ethan the Dog plays with a tennis ball after receiving a proclamation from Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's office recognizing him as a "Compassionate Ambassador." The award was jointly presented in Louisville, Ky., on May 4, 2021, by the mayor's office and the Kentucky Derby Festival.
IMAGES | Ethan the Dog 'Compassion Ambassador' Ceremony
1 of 15
Pictured: a proclamation from Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's office naming Ethan the Dog a "Compassionate Ambassador." The award was jointly presented in Louisville, Ky., on May 4, 2021, by the mayor's office and the Kentucky Derby Festival.
Pictured: Ethan the Dog during a ceremony honoring him as a "Compassion Ambassador" on May 4th, 2021, in Louisville, Ky.
Pictured: Ethan the Dog during a ceremony honoring him as a "Compassion Ambassador" on May 4th, 2021, in Louisville, Ky.
Pictured: Ethan the Dog during a ceremony honoring him as a "Compassion Ambassador" on May 4th, 2021, in Louisville, Ky.
Pictured: Ethan the Dog during a ceremony honoring him as a "Compassion Ambassador" on May 4th, 2021, in Louisville, Ky.
Pictured: Ethan the Dog during a ceremony honoring him as a "Compassion Ambassador" on May 4th, 2021, in Louisville, Ky.
Pictured: Ethan the Dog during a ceremony honoring him as a "Compassion Ambassador" on May 4th, 2021, in Louisville, Ky.
Pictured: Ethan the Dog during a ceremony honoring him as a "Compassion Ambassador" on May 4th, 2021, in Louisville, Ky.
Pictured: Ethan the Dog during a ceremony honoring him as a "Compassion Ambassador" on May 4th, 2021, in Louisville, Ky.
Pictured: Ethan the Dog during a ceremony honoring him as a "Compassion Ambassador" on May 4th, 2021, in Louisville, Ky.
Pictured: Ethan the Dog during a ceremony honoring him as a "Compassion Ambassador" on May 4th, 2021, in Louisville, Ky.
Pictured: Ethan the Dog during a ceremony honoring him as a "Compassion Ambassador" on May 4th, 2021, in Louisville, Ky.
Pictured: Ethan the Dog during a ceremony honoring him as a "Compassion Ambassador" on May 4th, 2021, in Louisville, Ky.
Pictured: Ethan the Dog plays with a tennis ball after receiving a proclamation from Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's office recognizing him as a "Compassionate Ambassador." The award was jointly presented in Louisville, Ky., on May 4, 2021, by the mayor's office and the Kentucky Derby Festival.
"Through his story and his recovery and his strength, they've now sent me notes saying they've been able to pick themselves up and put their lives back together," Callaway said. "And it's just an amazing testament to a little dog that was found out here in the parking lot that he is changing lives like that."
In addition to receiving a proclamation from the mayor's office, Ethan was presented with his very own official Kentucky Derby Festival bowtie.