LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The maker of Cheese Nips is recalling some of its popular crackers.
Mondelēz Global said small pieces of plastic may have ended up in the product. The recall affects 11-ounce boxes with an expiration date between May 18 and 20, 2020. The product is available at retail stores nationwide.
Mondelēz says the plastic pieces may have fallen from a food scraper during the production process. The company said it found out about the problem "when yellow plastic pieces were noticed on the manufacturing equipment."
The recall has been shared with the Food and Drug Administration. The company said it has received no reports of injury or illness.
Mondelēz said consumers should discard any remaining product they have. Consumers can contact the company at 844-366-1171.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.