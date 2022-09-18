LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky restaurateur and chef Ouita Michel helps kick off fall with her bourbon flamed apple recipe.
Bourbon Flamed Apples
Peel (if preferred), core & slice the apples to ~½ “ thickness. Sauté the apples in butter until almost tender, add rosemary and honey and toss to coat. Remove pan from heat, add the bourbon and light with a long wooden match or lighter. Stand back and keep a lid handy if the flames get too high. When the flames die down, add a squeeze of fresh lemon and serve with the pork.
