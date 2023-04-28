LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Cherokee Triangle Art Fair, a celebration of art and spring time in the historic Highlands neighborhood, kicks off this weekend.
The Louisville tradition is celebrating its 51st anniversary. It takes place this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Willow Park. This year, you can expect to see more than 200 artists' booths showcasing sculptures, jewelry, paintings and much more. The art fair is free to the public.
A children's parade beginning at 10 a.m. will kick off the festivities. All children are welcome to join in the parade. There will be food, drinks and music throughout the day.
Proceeds from the fair will go toward the Cherokee Triangle Association, which uses money raised to give back to the local community library, summer concerts and local charities.
You can use the official event hashtags #CTFA51 and #CherokeTriangleArtFair on social media if you attend the art fair and want to post photos.
For more information on the event and Cherokee Triangle Association, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.