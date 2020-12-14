LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is investigating after a Chicago woman was killed in a crash Monday afternoon in Hardin County.
Police responded to a reported two-car crash around 3:43 p.m. Monday on Rineyville Road, near Rineyville, according to a release from KSP.
An early investigation into the crash led police to believe a Dodge Challenger being driven by a 17-year-old in the eastbound lanes of Rineyville Road, near Crume Road, crossed the center line for "unknown reasons," hitting a Honda passenger car in the other lane.
A passenger in the Honda, of Chicago, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hardin County Coroner's Office, police said.
The teen and the driver of the Honda were transported to Norton Children's Hospital and University of Louisville Hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening.
The investigation is ongoing by KSP. No other information was immediately available.
