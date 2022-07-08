CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When devastating tornadoes tore through Kentucky in December, many children didn’t wake up to presents under the tree on Christmas morning. But seven months later, the state is helping those families get into the holiday spirit.
Coming together Friday inside Campbellsville High School, Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear joined Kentucky State Police officials to host a "Christmas in July" event. Eighty-one people died when the tornadoes moved through the state late Dec. 10 and continued into the morning hours of Dec. 11.
The community event Friday brought together Taylor County families impacted by the deadly December tornadoes that ripped through Kentucky and provided them with additional financial support. Several tables were set up for kids to fill up boxes with toys for all ages.
Gov. Beshear said this is just one of many things the state pledges to do to support the families on their roads to recovery.
"This was a tough night, but I hope that you've seen this community and this state is going to be there for you, not just in the immediate aftermath but until everything gets rebuilt, until we do the best we can to get you back on the footing that you were before this tornado," he said.
Since the tornadoes struck, support for Kentuckians has come from all over the country. Gifts for the Christmas in July event were provided by people in nearly 40 states.
Families in Campbellsville on Friday said the event is just one of many steps in the rebuilding process. Coming up today on WDRB News at 4, you'll hear here from one family about what the past months have been like.
