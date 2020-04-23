LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs is celebrating what would have been Derby Day 2020 with a virtual race between Triple Crown winners.
In a release, the track announced that it will host the Kentucky Derby Triple Crown showdown virtual race on Saturday, May 2. The race will pit the 13 past Triple Crown winners against each other in a charity race to benefit COVID-19 emergency relief efforts. The computer-simulated race is being created by Inspired Entertainment using algorithms put together with historical handicapping information about each horse, which helps predict the probability of how they'd finish against each other.
Starting Thursday, April 30, racing fans can go to KentuckyDerby.com to choose their favorite Triple Crown winner and make a donation. All the people who make a donation and pick the winning horse will be entered to win the ultimate Kentucky Derby 146 VIP Experience.
Churchill Downs has pledged to match up to $1 million in donations to go to the Team Kentucky Fund and Direct Relief. A small percentage of the money will be earmarked for the R.E.I.N. Fund (Relief for Equine Industry Needs), a program managed by Churchill Downs Foundation designed to benefit track workers impacted by the pandemic.
The track has also joined with Woodford Reserve, the Kentucky Derby Museum and others to offer Kentucky Derby at Home. They hope the activities for Derby Day will keep the traditions alive while staying "healthy at home." The activities include virtual tours, Derby cocktail lessons, instructions for making fascinators, kids' crafts, party decorations, Derby-inspired recipes and an at-home Derby fashion contest.
Kentucky Derby title sponsor, Woodford Reserve, will join the at-home celebration at 2 p.m. with Bourbon, Horses & History hosted by Master Distiller Chris Morris. It will include a demonstration on how to make the perfect Mint Julep while providing information about the history that connects thoroughbreds, bourbon and Derby. At 3 p.m., there will be a Global Live Toast to Derby on Woodford Reserve's Youtube channel.
You can join the virtual party by posting your home Derby Party experience using #KyDerbyAtHome hashtag and by following the Kentucky Derby on social media. Visit KentuckyDerbyParty.com for updates.
The celebration ends with the network re-broadcast of the 2015 race that started American Pharaoh's Triple Crown run.
May 2 was set to be the original date for the 2020 Kentucky Derby. That has since been postponed until Sept. 5 due to COVID-19 concerns. This is only the second time in history that the Derby has been postponed. The first instance was in 1945 because of World War II.
Donations can be made staring April 30 on the Kentucky Derby website.
Related Stories:
- First Saturday in September: Pandemic delays Kentucky Derby to late summer
- Kentucky Derby Trophy to be engraved with new date
- Mayor Fischer on whether postponed Derby will happen on Sept. 5
- Kentucky Derby Museum selling dated merchandise of postponed Derby, Oaks races
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.