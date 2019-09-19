City and state leaders developing process to overhaul Louisville's youth detention services

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Youth Detention Services currently houses 42 kids at its downtown facility. But if they're not released by Jan. 1, they'll be moved to one of seven detention centers across the state.
And for any teenager arrested after Jan. 1, the entire process is changing.
It currently costs the city about $9.7 million per year to run the juvenile jail, so Metro Council decided to cut that cost out of its budget, a casualty of trying to fill the $65 million pension gap. And now, it's reinventing the system.
On Thursday, for the first time, city, state and community leaders met to explain how this will work.
"I think it's more than fair to say that no one in this room is excited about this," said Ellen Hessen, deputy mayor of Metro Louisville. "All the participants in this system have recognized that this is our new reality."
Starting Jan. 1, when teenagers are picked up, police officers will take them to meet with a court designated worker. If it's decided the teens should be detained, the officer will take them to the state's existing Audubon Youth Development Center on La Grange Road to be held until their arraignment and detention hearings. There will be just ten beds, and teens won't stay longer than 48 hours.
"Because of the system we've inherited, I think there's room for improvement," said Denny Butler, commissioner of the Department of Juvenile Justice. "It would bring Louisville, Jefferson County, in line with the other 119 counties."
But looking to the future, the state hopes to build a new Youth Development Center in Louisville, which would allow teens already committed to DJJ in other counties to come back home.
"Our goal is to keep the kids out of the system and with their families," Butler said. "And I think we can have a positive impact and improve the system."
