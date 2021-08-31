LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is seeing a drastic increase in positive cases of COVID-19 and deaths related to the virus.
Back on June 26, the city reported 157 positive cases. Now, according to health officials, the seven-day average is 3,926 cases.
City officials said the spike is putting a strain on health care workers.
"It's heartbreaking because all of this illness and death and the stress and trauma on your public health team and our health care heroes are experiencing is preventable," Dr. Sarah Moyer, Chief Health Strategist, said.
Health officials said vaccines are the tool that will bring the numbers back down. Additionally, Louisville is making some changes to its contact tracing program.
Moyer said the department doesn't have the ability to reach everyone in a timely manner, so it will now be focusing on the most at-risk people.
The state of Kentucky on Tuesday reported 4,548 new positive cases of COVID-19, with 23 additional deaths related to the virus. The state's positivity rate is currently 13.66%, according to data from the Kentucky Department of Public Health.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.