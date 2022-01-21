LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Frankfort Police Department has named a new Chief of Police.
The City of Frankfort's Board of Commissioners appointed Dustin "Dusty" Bowman as Chief of Police for the department Wednesday during a special called meeting.
"Chief Dustin Bowman is the right choice for Frankfort at this time," Mayor Layne Wilkerson said in a news release. "He has a servant's heart and is ready to take on this demanding role."
Bowman has served with Frankfort Police for 19 years. After starting at the department as a patrol officer in 2002, Bowman served as captain in the Criminal Investigations Divisions.
"I'm excited to continue to work with the community, strengthening our current partnerships and building new ones," Bowman said in a news release.
A formal swearing-in ceremony will be held for Bowman Jan. 24.
