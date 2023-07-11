LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gallopalooza is returning to Louisville next year, bringing 150 horse statues to the streets of the Derby City.
The city's beautification program is partnering with Churchill Downs to display statues throughout the community from April to October, just in time for Kentucky Derby 150.
"You'll see people taking pictures, taking selfies, because Gallopalooza statues really tell you that you're in Louisville," Mayor Craig Greenberg said Tuesday. "It's part of our identity and such a wonderful source of pride for our entire city."
Organizations and businesses can sponsor a statue, help design the statue and also buy it when it's taken down. All of the proceeds are benefitting The Brightside Foundation's planting efforts, sustainability and education.
"Not only does Gallopalooza raise people’s spirits, this community-wide public art project has also raised over $1.4 million for Brightside and other area nonprofits," Michelle Black White, director of the Brightside Foundation Director and co-chair of Gallopalooza 2024, said in a news release Tuesday. "Now that nearly twenty years have passed since the inaugural initiative, the time is right for Gallopalooza to return with another stable of vibrantly designed horse statues to celebrate the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby."
This year marks the 20th anniversary for Gallopalooza. It was launched in 2004 and most recently brought back in 2015.
